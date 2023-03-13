Left Menu

Kerala Assembly, leaders, artistes hail India's Oscar recognition

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala Assembly, political leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday hailed the Oscar recognition of the song ''Naattu Naattu'' and the Tamil documentary ''The Elephant Whisperers'' and said the teams behind these works have elevated Indian cinema's status on the international stage.

While ''Naatu Naatu'', the chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period film ''RRR'', became the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, ''The Elephant Whisperers'' created history at the awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

''Historic moment as Indian filmmakers bag important awards at #Oscars! We are proud of @mmkeeravaani & @EarthSpectrum who have elevated Indian cinema’s status on the global stage. May you continue to break boundaries and inspire us all,'' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet.

In his tweet, Satheesan congratulated composer M M Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose for winning the Oscar, saying they ''have made every Indian proud''.

The office of the Kerala Assembly Speaker, in a statement, said the Legislature has congratulated the talents who have made our country proud before the whole world.

The State Assembly also joins the happiness of every Indian in their extraordinary achievement, it said.

Besides the political leaders and the people' representatives, Malayalam film stars and singers also congratulated the Oscar winners.

''Namaste & Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu for the #Oscar. A moment of great pride for our nation. God bless you #Chandrabose garu, #Rajamouli sir & the entire team of #RRRMovie. #NaatuNaatu #Oscars95'', eminent singer K S Chithra tweeted.

Malayalam mega star Mammootty said the ''Naattu Naattu'' team took the country to the top of the world.

''Brimming with pride on seeing the world groove to #NaattuNaattu . Heartfelt congrats to @mmkeeravaani & @boselyricist for making the entire country proud. @ssrajamouli, @AlwaysRamCharan, @tarak9999 Proud of all of you for taking Indian Cinema to the top of the world'', the actor tweeted.

