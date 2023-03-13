Left Menu

Kremlin says Navalny documentary Oscar shows Hollywood 'politicisation'

The Kremlin said on Monday that the award of an Oscar to a documentary about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed "a certain element of politicisation" by Hollywood. "Navalny", which won the Academy Award for best feature documentary on Sunday, shows the Kremlin critic recovering in Germany from being poisoned with a nerve agent in Siberia in 2020, and working with the investigative news outlet Bellingcat to unmask those responsible.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:39 IST
Kremlin says Navalny documentary Oscar shows Hollywood 'politicisation'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Monday that the award of an Oscar to a documentary about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed "a certain element of politicisation" by Hollywood.

"Navalny", which won the Academy Award for best feature documentary on Sunday, shows the Kremlin critic recovering in Germany from being poisoned with a nerve agent in Siberia in 2020, and working with the investigative news outlet Bellingcat to unmask those responsible. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not watched the film, but that nevertheless, "I dare to assume that there is of course a certain element of politicisation of the topic".

He said that Hollywood was no stranger to politics, "but I can’t talk about any cinematic merits of this film, because I’m not familiar with it." In the film, Navalny pinned responsibility for the poisoning episode on a team of agents from the FSB state security service. Russia denied attempting to kill him.

Navalny has long been a thorn in the side of President Vladimir Putin, who takes care to avoid mentioning his name in public. He is now serving combined sentences of 11-1/2 years in a high-security penal colony for fraud and contempt of court on charges that he says were trumped up to silence him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023