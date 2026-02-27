NTPC's Consistent Dividend Delivery: A 33-Year Streak

NTPC, India's largest power generation company, has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2,666.58 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This announcement marks the 33rd consecutive year of dividends from the company, reflecting its consistent financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

A ceremonial cheque for the dividend amount was presented to Minister of Power Manohar Lal by NTPC officials on February 25, underscoring the company's substantial contributions to the government's revenue. The dividend represents 27.50% of the company's paid-up equity share capital.

With an installed capacity of over 87 GW and an additional 32 GW under construction, NTPC caters to nearly one-fourth of India's electricity demand, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the nation's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)