Left Menu

NTPC's Consistent Dividend Delivery: A 33-Year Streak

State-owned electricity generator NTPC has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2,666.58 crore for FY26, marking its 33rd consecutive year of dividend distribution. This payment signifies 27.50% of its paid-up equity. NTPC remains a significant player in India's energy sector, managing vast operational and construction capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:31 IST
NTPC's Consistent Dividend Delivery: A 33-Year Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC, India's largest power generation company, has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2,666.58 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This announcement marks the 33rd consecutive year of dividends from the company, reflecting its consistent financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

A ceremonial cheque for the dividend amount was presented to Minister of Power Manohar Lal by NTPC officials on February 25, underscoring the company's substantial contributions to the government's revenue. The dividend represents 27.50% of the company's paid-up equity share capital.

With an installed capacity of over 87 GW and an additional 32 GW under construction, NTPC caters to nearly one-fourth of India's electricity demand, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the nation's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for their own benefits: PM Modi at News18 Rising Bharat Summit.

Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for thei...

 India
2
No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inherent strength and strengthened our institutions: PM Modi.

No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inh...

 India
3
AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions

AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions

 India
4
Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs

Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026