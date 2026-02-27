SCCL Eyes Coal Bed Methane Exploration in India

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), with over 130 years of expertise in coal exploration, is poised to delve into Coal Bed Methane (CBM) gas resources, as per official sources. This development comes after a meeting involving senior officials from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and SCCL's Chairman and Managing Director, Buddhaprakash Jyoti.

The ministry has advised SCCL to participate in an upcoming auction dedicated to CBM exploration across three identified blocks in the Singareni region. Notably, several blocks have been identified for this purpose across various Indian states, including Telangana's Pranahita–Godavari Valley region. The upcoming auction marks a pivotal step towards tapping into approximately 19 Billion Cubic Metres of methane gas resources, according to initial assessments.

This initiative aligns with the 'Viksit Bharat – 2047' vision, aiming to strengthen India's energy self-reliance. The CMD of SCCL, Buddhaprakash Jyoti, has conveyed that the exploration proposal will undergo thorough examination before any decision is made. The meeting also witnessed the presence of Sachiv Kumar, Additional Director General of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and other officials.