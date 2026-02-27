IIMC Launches Innovative Fellowship Program for Future Journalists

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is set to launch a groundbreaking fellowship program for journalists in the upcoming session, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed at the IIMC's 57th convocation.

This initiative aims to provide journalists with an opportunity to specialize in sectors like technology, economy, and strategy, equipping them with research potential and expertise in these fields.

Vaishnaw praised the IIMC's role in shaping media professionals and highlighted new infrastructural developments at the institute's New Delhi campus.