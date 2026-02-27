Left Menu

IIMC Launches Innovative Fellowship Program for Future Journalists

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication will introduce a fellowship program for journalists next session, focusing on specializations like technology and economy. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the initiative during IIMC's 57th convocation, highlighting the program's goal to enhance journalists' expertise in emerging sectors.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is set to launch a groundbreaking fellowship program for journalists in the upcoming session, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed at the IIMC's 57th convocation.

This initiative aims to provide journalists with an opportunity to specialize in sectors like technology, economy, and strategy, equipping them with research potential and expertise in these fields.

Vaishnaw praised the IIMC's role in shaping media professionals and highlighted new infrastructural developments at the institute's New Delhi campus.

