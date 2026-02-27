Left Menu

Fugitive Economic Offender Rashid Naseem's Dramatic Capture in Dubai

Rashid Naseem, a fugitive wanted for a significant investment fraud in Uttar Pradesh, has been captured in Dubai. The Enforcement Directorate, aided by Interpol, is working on his extradition. Naseem is accused of defrauding investors of Rs 1,050 crore and using the funds for personal luxuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rashid Naseem, a fugitive economic offender pursued for a massive investment fraud in Uttar Pradesh, has been detained in Dubai, according to officials on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had successfully secured an Interpol Red Notice which led to Naseem's provisional arrest, pending his extradition to India.

A special court in Lucknow has already declared Naseem an outlaw under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, following an investigation into his schemes that defrauded multiple investors of Rs 1,050 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

