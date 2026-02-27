Fugitive Economic Offender Rashid Naseem's Dramatic Capture in Dubai

Rashid Naseem, a fugitive economic offender pursued for a massive investment fraud in Uttar Pradesh, has been detained in Dubai, according to officials on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had successfully secured an Interpol Red Notice which led to Naseem's provisional arrest, pending his extradition to India.

A special court in Lucknow has already declared Naseem an outlaw under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, following an investigation into his schemes that defrauded multiple investors of Rs 1,050 crore.

