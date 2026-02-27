High Court Scrutinizes Dual Citizenship Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken up an appeal concerning dual citizenship allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The court is reviewing a lower court's decision to dismiss a petition aiming for an FIR against Gandhi.

BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir brought the case, citing serious allegations under various legal acts, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Passport Act. Initially, his complaint was considered by the special MP-MLA Court in Rae Bareli before being transferred to Lucknow.

The Lucknow Court rejected Shishir's plea on January 28, stating it wasn't competent to adjudicate the citizenship matter, prompting him to seek recourse from the high court. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for March 9.

