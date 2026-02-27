Left Menu

High Court Scrutinizes Dual Citizenship Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court examined an appeal challenging the dismissal of a petition to register an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over dual citizenship allegations. BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, who initiated the case, previously had his plea rejected by a lower court. The hearing continues March 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:32 IST
  Country:
  India

