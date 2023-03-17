"I feel lucky": Richa Chadha shares her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Heeramandi'

After 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela' film, actor Richa Chadha who is working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his upcoming debut series on a global OTT platform 'Heeramandi' expressed how lucky she is to be part of this project. Recently, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of his first global drama series. The major cast of the series, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh look regal, dressed in similar coloured outfits and heavy jewellery.

Sharing about her experience working with Bhansali not once but twice. Richa said ,"Sanjay sir is a visionary, magician, storyteller... I have never felt so stretched out of my comfort zone as a performer. So many times, I go on a set and the director tells me 'app to kar hi logi, you were so great in this film, that film. Honestly, i feel like saying that was 10 years ago, I am not the same person I was even one year ago. i have evolved, I have grown. I am a director's actor, I love being pushed to my maximum potential. I like to be challenged till my throat is dry and i have nausea from nervousness." She added, "And hence, I loved working with Sanjay sir as he is so respectful of collaboration. He doesn't suffer fools easily and has high standards. I'd rather work with a taskmaster who holds himself to a high standard than a director who coddles me but makes a shit film. Being associated with SLB and his project in any capacity is always an honour. And I feel lucky that I got that chance twice, the first one being Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela. But Heeramandi will always be special place since it is one of many firsts. You will see."

'Heeramandi' will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Basically, it is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. (ANI)

