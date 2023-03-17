J&K LG performs special prayers ahead of Vaishno Devi yatra through old hertiage route

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday performed the 'Pratham Puja' of the ancient route of the Vaishno Devi Yatra, which will formally commence on March 26 from the old heritage route of Kol Kandoli here.

The yatra along the heritage route passes through several famous temples before reaching the sanctum sanctorum of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

A delegation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg Shrine Sanstha, led by senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana was present during the special prayers, a spokesperson of the religious body said.

Amid chanting of mantras, the Lt Governor presented a 'Mata Ki Chunni' to the priest for being offered in the temple on the commencement of the yatra, he said.

The delegation briefed Sinha about the significance and historical perspective of the ancient route which passes through Jagdamba Mata Kheer Bhawani temple, Jagti, Durga Mata temple Pangali, Shiv temple Thandapani-Drabi, Shiv Shakti temple, Raja Mandleek temple and Raja Nowalgarh temple Marh, Kali Mata temple Gundla Talab, Ram Darbar, Shiv Temple Bamyal and Oli temple Chhapanoo-Bamyal.

The spokesperson said the Sanstha has been organising the annual yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi and is working for reviving and promoting this "serene and spiritually traditional" route to add to the glory of the age-old yatra to the revered shrine.

To achieve this objective, the Jammu Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) had formulated a brochure that spells out broad contours of the revival project of the ancient route, he said.

As part of this initiative, he said the renovation of the Oli Temple at Bamyal in Nagrota had been undertaken two years ago under the aegis of INTACH.

''The objective of the revival of the ancient route, blessed with most revered temples and worship places, is to connect the posterity with their spiritual and cultural moorings," the spokesperson said.

He said the delegation also informed the Lt Governor that all the heritage components along the route were constructed and developed by the devotees, who used to visit the holy shrine on foot via this track.

The Lt Governor issued directions for the upgradation and maintenance of Jagati to Bamyal road for smooth use of the commuters and the pilgrims, he said.

