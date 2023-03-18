Left Menu

Selena Gomez becomes first woman to hit 400 million followers on Instagram

Just a few days after surpassing Kylie Jenner as the 'Most Followed' female on Instagram, Selena Gomez has added yet another feather to her cap

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 23:57 IST
Selena Gomez becomes first woman to hit 400 million followers on Instagram
Selena Gomez (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Just a few days after surpassing Kylie Jenner as the 'Most Followed' female on Instagram, Selena Gomez has added yet another feather to her cap! Selena recently hit 400 million followers on Instagram, which means she is the first woman to hit the magical number on the social media platform.

Kylie was the most followed female on Instagram earlier. Kylie's followers as of now stand at 382 million. Last month, when Selena became the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, announced taking a break from social media.

Page Six reported that last month, Selena went live on TikTok saying, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier." "I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care," she added.

"And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this," she said further, adding, "I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything." However, Selena soon returned to social media and posted a series of photos with her family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023