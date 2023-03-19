Willem Dafoe up for Green Goblin appearance in future ‘Spider-Man’ films: That's a great role

Left Menu

Hollywood veteran Willem Dafoe is open to returning as Spider-Man villain Green Goblin aka Norman Osborne if everything was right.The 67-year-old actor played the character in Sam Raimis 2000s Spider-Man trilogy, led by Toby Maguire. In an interview with online magazine Inverse, Dafoe said Green Goblin is a great role and he would gladly reprise the part in future.If everything was right...

Willem Dafoe Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Willem Dafoe is open to returning as ''Spider-Man'' villain Green Goblin aka Norman Osborne “if everything was right''.

The 67-year-old actor played the character in Sam Raimi’s 2000s ''Spider-Man'' trilogy, led by Toby Maguire. In an interview with online magazine Inverse, Dafoe said Green Goblin is a ''great role'' and he would gladly reprise the part in future.

''If everything was right... I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times (were) very different experiences, but I had a good time on both,'' Dafoe said.

The actor most recently returned to the Spider-verse for the 2021 film ''Spider-Man: No Way Home'', which had him reuniting on screen with Maguire’s version of the character.

Dafoe's latest release is thriller ''Inside'' from director Vasilis Katsoupis. The film features the actor as Nemo, a high-end art thief, who finds himself trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

