Entertainment News Roundup: Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler became the 24th recipient of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, at an evening event featuring stars Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien to celebrate his comedy and career. Sandler, whose movies include "Spanglish," "The Wedding Singer," and "The Waterboy," was celebrated for his comedic chops that, while not always winning the hearts of critics, have won over fans and generated billions of dollars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kostyuk, Gracheva beat Americans in Austin for 1st WTA final
American Airlines bars Indian citizen from flying after urinating on US citizen mid-air
American Airline flyer urinated on fellow passenger in drunken state: Sources
Urination incident in American Airlines New York-Delhi flight; police says legal action being taken
Urination incident in American Airlines New York-Delhi flight; police says legal action being taken