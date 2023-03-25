Elliott bids for parts of Cineworld -Sky News
Updated: 25-03-2023
Activist investor Elliott Management is planning a takeover of parts of London-based cinema operator Cineworld Group, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, is currently under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has failed to find a buyer for the whole company.
