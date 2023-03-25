Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol congratulate Nitu Ghanghas for winning gold at Women's World Boxing Championships

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kajol congratulated young Indian pugilist Nitu Ghanghas who scripted history by being a World Champion after registering a victory in the finals of the Women's World Boxing Championship at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 23:19 IST
Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Nitu Ghanghas (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kajol congratulated young Indian pugilist Nitu Ghanghas who scripted history by being a World Champion after registering a victory in the finals of the Women's World Boxing Championship at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Saturday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Abhishek shared a post of Nitu Ghanghas and captioned it, "Congratulations @nitughanghas on winning the gold medal at the Women's Boxing World Championship 2023. You have made our country proud and have inspired all of us with your determination and triumph."

Kajol also praised and congratulated Nitu by posting her victory picture. Sharing the pictures, "Bravo Gnitughanghas! Your victory in the finals of the #WomensBoxingChampionship 48 Kg category is a testament to your skill and determination. You are a true role model and we are thrilled to celebrate your success."

Nitu Ghanghas became sixth Indian female boxer to be crowned the World Champion. She also bagged a gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. With this victory, the 22-year-old pugilist from Bhiwani capped off a stellar campaign where she proved her mettle by ousting notable pugilists including the two-time Worlds bronze medallist Madoka Wada of Japan and the two-time Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Maintaining her red hot form, Nitu (48kg) made lightwork of the two-time Asian bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Kazakhstan to secure a remarkable 5-0 win by unanimous decision. Not only Nitu, three-time Asian medallist Saweety (81kg) had to grind hard to secure a 4-3 win on points after the bout was reviewed against Wang Lina of China to clinch her second Worlds medal.

Competing in her second World Championships final, Saweety faced a tough challenge against the 2018 World Champion Wang Lina. However, the Indian made use of her high technical ability and strength throughout the bout to impressively overpower her opponent in the closely contested bout. Coming back to Abhishek, he will be seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's directorial 'Bholaa', which will hit theatres on March 30.

Kajol, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'. 'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

