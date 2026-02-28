Odisha Political Chess: Congress Warns of Horse Trading in Rajya Sabha Elections

With the Rajya Sabha elections on the horizon, Odisha's political landscape is fraught with tension, as Congress voices skepticism about potential horse trading. The BJP is poised to secure two seats and the BJD one; however, the fourth seat remains contested among political players.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das highlighted the risks of political maneuvering, questioning BJP's claim to an additional seat without requisite support. Das called for a collaboration between BJD and Congress to support an eminent Independent candidate, sidestepping possible unethical behavior in the electoral process.

The situation escalates with the BJP's confidence in winning maximum seats, while BJD's leadership deliberates its strategy. Amidst this, discussions between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP president Nitin Nabin suggest strategic planning for the upcoming elections, spotlighting the significant stakes involved.