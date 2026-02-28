Left Menu

Odisha Political Chess: Congress Warns of Horse Trading in Rajya Sabha Elections

As the Rajya Sabha elections approach, Congress raises concerns over potential horse trading for a contentious fourth seat in Odisha. With BJP set to win two seats and BJD one, the battle for the last seat heats up as Congress suggests supporting an Independent candidate to prevent unethical practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With the Rajya Sabha elections on the horizon, Odisha's political landscape is fraught with tension, as Congress voices skepticism about potential horse trading. The BJP is poised to secure two seats and the BJD one; however, the fourth seat remains contested among political players.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das highlighted the risks of political maneuvering, questioning BJP's claim to an additional seat without requisite support. Das called for a collaboration between BJD and Congress to support an eminent Independent candidate, sidestepping possible unethical behavior in the electoral process.

The situation escalates with the BJP's confidence in winning maximum seats, while BJD's leadership deliberates its strategy. Amidst this, discussions between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP president Nitin Nabin suggest strategic planning for the upcoming elections, spotlighting the significant stakes involved.

