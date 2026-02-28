UN Chief Calls for Diplomatic Resolution Amid Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions
The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expresses deep concern over escalating violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging for an immediate ceasefire. He emphasizes the importance of protecting civilians and resolving disputes through diplomacy. The UN's humanitarian efforts struggle with underfunding despite increased need.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced grave concern over the rising violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities.
Guterres, through spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, highlighted the severe impact of these conflicts on civilians and reiterated the importance of diplomacy in resolving disputes. He also emphasized compliance with international humanitarian law to protect civilian populations and infrastructure.
Amidst these tensions, the UN's humanitarian operations face a financial shortfall, having received only 11% of the required USD 1.7 billion. With nearly 22 million people already in need of aid, the situation could worsen if violence continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
