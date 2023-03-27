Left Menu

Bombay Jayashri Ramnath's road to recovery on right track

The NHS staff have been incredible. The Indian government has been by our side every step of the way, the statement read.We thank everyone for their love, support and prayers, they added.Jayashri Ramnath, a Padma Shri recipient, is known for singing songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.Some of her most memorable songs include Partha Mudhal from 2006 Tamil movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Yaaro Manathile from 2008s Dhaam Dhoom, Zara Zara Behakta Hain from the movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Pis Lullaby from Ang Lees film Life of Pi.

Well-known Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri Ramnath's road to recovery is ''on the right track'', her spokesperson said on Monday.

Jayashri Ramnath, who is in her 50s, suffered a ''health setback'' while touring the UK last week According to the statement shared on the singer's official Twitter page, the singer's representative said the medical interventions have been ''very effective''. They also thanked the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) for their support.

''Jayashri Ramnath's road to recovery is on the right track. The NHS staff have been incredible. The Indian government has been by our side every step of the way,'' the statement read.

''We thank everyone for their love, support and prayers,'' they added.

Jayashri Ramnath, a Padma Shri recipient, is known for singing songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Some of her most memorable songs include ''Partha Mudhal'' from 2006 Tamil movie ''Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu'', ''Yaaro Manathile'' from 2008's ''Dhaam Dhoom'', ''Zara Zara Behakta Hain'' from the movie ''Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'' and ''Pi's Lullaby'' from Ang Lee's film ''Life of Pi''.

