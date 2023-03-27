Left Menu

MP: Indore outfit approaches police against actor Tapsee Pannu for 'hurting' Hindu sentiments

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:53 IST
MP: Indore outfit approaches police against actor Tapsee Pannu for 'hurting' Hindu sentiments
A right wing organisation has submitted a complaint with police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh against actor Tapsee Pannu for allegedly hurting sentiments of Hindus during a fashion show in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaur of an organisation called Hind Rakshak has alleged Pannu wore a revealing outfit as well as a necklace with the image of Goddess Laxmi. Inspector Kapil Sharma told reporters.

No FIR has been filed and a probe into the allegations is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

