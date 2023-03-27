Know everything about Madonna's US tour

Singer Madonna has decided to add eight extra dates to the second leg of her US tour this coming winter. The additional shows were revealed in an announcement that put a special emphasis on a show she's added for Nashville on December 22, where she plans to put the spotlight on the state of Tennessee's recent wave of LGBTQ+ targeted bills, Variety reported.

The additional dates announced for this coming December and January represent a mixture of Madonna returning to cities where she already is playing concerts earlier in 2023, like New York City and Los Angeles, along with a few cities that are completely fresh additions to the "Celebration Tour" routing, like Nashville, Philadelphia, Palm Springs and Sacramento. The previously unannounced 2023-24 dates take place December 18 in Washington, D.C.; December 20 in Philadelphia; December 22 in Nashville; January 11 in Palm Springs; January 13, 2024 in Sacramento; January 15 in San Francisco; January 18 in Las Vegas; and January 20 in Phoenix. (See a full itinerary of all her tour dates below.)

Also, Madonna has promised to donate a portion of the proceeds to trans rights organisation for the Nashville show just before Christmas. In a statement, Madonna said, "The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane, it's creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community." (ANI)

