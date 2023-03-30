Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams set to return for 'Deadpool 3'
Actors Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are joining ''Deadpool'' star Ryan Reynolds in the third installment of the Marvel Studios film franchise.
Soni and Uggams played respective fan favorites Dopinder and Blind Al in the first two installments of the blockbuster series.
According to entertainment outlet Deadline, Soni will return as the anti-hero's cab-driving sidekick and Uggams will reprise the role of Deadpool's know-it-all roommate.
The duo also joins previously announced cast members Hugh Jackman, who is returning as Wolverine, as well as new cast additions Emma Corrin (''The Crown'') and ''Succession'' star Matthew Macfadyen.
Shawn Levy is directing ''Deadpool 3'', penned by franchise writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote a previous draft of the script.
Reynolds and Levy are producing the film alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Construction of Ayodhya Ram temple likely to be completed months before deadline: Officials
Black Sea Grain Initiative extended on deadline day
Aadhaar-PAN linking: Extend deadline by 6 months and remove fee, Cong leader Adhir writes to PM
JNU MBA Admission 2023: Registration deadline extended till March 31
BRIEF-US FDIC Delays Bid Deadline For Silicon Valley Private Bank - Source