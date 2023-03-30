Left Menu

Bombay HC orders to quash FIR against Salman Khan in case of assault, misbehaviour with journalist

Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered to quash the FIR registered against actor Salman Khan, in the case of assault and misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019. As per the instruction, Salman will not have to appear in Andheri court now.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:45 IST
Bombay HC orders to quash FIR against Salman Khan in case of assault, misbehaviour with journalist
Salman Khan. (File Picture). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered to quash the FIR registered against actor Salman Khan, in the case of assault and misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019. Salman will not have to appear in Andheri court now.

A television journalist has filed a complaint against Salman Khan on charges of abuse, assault and robbery in 2019. The case was filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Andheri.

Neeraj Gupta, the lawyer of the senior journalist said that his client was attacked by Salman and later the actor abused the journalist. "My client who is a senior journalist was attacked by Salman on April 24, 2019. The actor snatched my client's cell phone and deleted the data in it. When my client tried defending himself, he was abused by Salman badly," Gupta said.

Gupta added, "My client tried to file a complaint but police officials did not pay any heed to the matter." The Metropolitan magistrate court has accepted the complaint and has given July 12 as the date for further arguments and order.

The complaint has been filed under section 323 (causing hurt) 392 (robbery), 426 (Punishment for mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) part 2 read with section 34 of IPC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023