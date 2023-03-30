Brad Pitt to sell his LA home for USD 40 million

Brad Pitt is officially saying adieu to his Los Angeles home. Pitt has found a buyer for the sprawling estate he's owned for nearly 30 years in the neighbourhood of Los Feliz. According to People, a US-based media company, he was trying to sell his property for USD 40 million in January.

According to the source, Pitt decided to sell the 1.9-acre property because he's "looking for something smaller" in the L.A. area. This is the house where Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children -- Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple split in 2016.

Following their split and since being ruled legally single in 2019, the former couple has been in ongoing negotiations regarding the custody of their children and the dividing of their financial assets, including another impressive property: their Chateau Miraval estate in the South of France. (ANI)

