Brad Pitt to sell his LA home for USD 40 million

Pitt has found a buyer for the sprawling estate he's owned for nearly 30 years in the neighbourhood of Los Feliz. According to People, a US-based media company, he was trying to sell his property for USD 40 million in January.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:03 IST
Brad Pitt. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
According to the source, Pitt decided to sell the 1.9-acre property because he's "looking for something smaller" in the L.A. area. This is the house where Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children -- Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple split in 2016.

According to the source, Pitt decided to sell the 1.9-acre property because he's "looking for something smaller" in the L.A. area. This is the house where Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children -- Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple split in 2016.

Following their split and since being ruled legally single in 2019, the former couple has been in ongoing negotiations regarding the custody of their children and the dividing of their financial assets, including another impressive property: their Chateau Miraval estate in the South of France. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

