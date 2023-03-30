Thin line between feeling low and seeking help: Mrunal Thakur on her teary-eyed social media post

The daily lives of stars may appear rosy on social media but they too go through moments of vulnerability and under-confidence, says actor Mrunal Thakur.

The 30-year-old actor recently gave a glimpse of a bad day in her life when she posted a teary-eyed photo of hers on Instagram Stories and stressed about taking one day at a time.

Thakur, known for movies such as ''Love, Sonia'', ''Super 30'' and ''Sita Ramam'', said she felt at ease after she vented out her emotions.

''Sometimes you want to hear good things, you want that push from someone and after putting that post out, I felt so relaxed. Most people have stopped being vulnerable. There are days when we feel low, sad, we feel under confident but that does not mean that a big word (depression) is to be used.

''There is a thin line between feeling low and seeking help. I am just saying don't be afraid of being vulnerable, just own it,'' she told PTI in an interview.

The “Jersey” actor said the intention behind sharing the post was not to grab headlines.

''In today's world, especially with social media, everything looks nice, pretty and aspirational but trust me there is a lot of hard work that goes behind that. There are a lot of problems that the actor or the personality faces. So, that post was just to normalise feeling vulnerable,” she added.

Thakur said she is glad to have listened to her ''inner voice'' and shared her feelings with the world.

''Today, I feel like I have heard my inner voice in a world where there are so many voices around me. I choose to listen to my inner voice. So I am really happy,” she added.

On the work front, Thakur will next be seen in crime-thriller “Gumrah”, drama “Pooja Meri Jaan” with Huma Qureshi, war drama “Pippa”, R Balki’s “Lust Stories 2”, and Telugu family drama “Nani 30”.

The actor is playing a cop “Gumraah”, a character that she says is ''a passionate and tough woman'' and gave her the opportunity to explore something new.

“One of the reasons I did this movie is because I have seen actresses, who I really dream of working with, play such strong roles and their journey. For the first time, I didn't have to play a sister, a wife and lover, I was just doing my job in this movie so it was interesting,” Thakur said.

The Hindi-language crime thriller film, which is directed by debutante director Vardhan Ketkar, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Thadam”.

“Gumraah”, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur in dual roles, follows a murder investigation.

Thakur has now set her eyes on an international project and she teased that ''there is something'' in the pipeline.

“There are a lot of work opportunities coming to me after ‘Love Sonia’ and I don’t know I was really scared to move my base because shifting to America is a huge deal. I am big time 'desi'. But yes, there is something, the announcements are going to be happening soon,” the actor added.

On her Hollywood wishlist is a ''Marvel movie'', she said.

“Gumraah”, produced by T-Series Films and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 7.

