Left Menu

Noted author Sara Thomas dies

She was 88.She is a two-time recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.Her noted work Narmadipudava won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 1979. Her second novel Muripadukal was made into a movie titled Manimuzhakkam, which won several national and state awards.She has penned over 20 literary works including Daivamakkal and Jeevithamenna Nadi.Family sources said the funeral services will be held at her residence on April 1 and cremation at the Pattoor Marthima church cemetery.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 11:39 IST
Noted author Sara Thomas dies
  • Country:
  • India

Noted author Sara Thomas died at her residence here on Friday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 88.

She is a two-time recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

Her noted work 'Narmadipudava' won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 1979. She was awarded the academy award in 2010 for overall contribution to Malayalam literature. Four of her works were made into feature films in Malayalam. Her second novel 'Muripadukal' was made into a movie titled 'Manimuzhakkam', which won several national and state awards.

She has penned over 20 literary works including 'Daivamakkal' and 'Jeevithamenna Nadi'.

Family sources said the funeral services will be held at her residence on April 1 and cremation at the Pattoor Marthima church cemetery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023