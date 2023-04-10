Lookism Chapter 444: Search for Choi Dongsoo continues amidst threats

The recent chapters of Manhwa Lookism are highly anticipated by fans because of what happened in the last chapter. Seong Nim died and now the story is getting serious. We get to see how his friends and enemies react. Fans are excited to know what happens next. In Lookism Chapter 444, we go back to Eugene and Daniel Park where Eugene says he didn't kill Seong.

Lookism Chapter 443 recap

In chapter 443 of Lookism, Elder observes No Bakgoo and notes that he met with Hapryong’s head. He asks Jake Kim if he knows No Bakgoo, to which Jake Kim replies that he remembers him faintly from his youth when No Bakgoo took care of him. Jake Kim and Elder discuss how No Bakgoo worked hard to catch Choi Dongsoo and how they may have evidence to catch him. They mention that they need to find Park Jin-young and that Elder will help Jake Kim once he confirms he is Gapryong Kim’s son. Later, Choi Beongae and Jake Kim discuss how Jake Kim wants to become stronger and Choi Beongae suggests he must find a way to do so himself. Meanwhile, Eugene and Eli Jang of the Workers discuss the threat of Daniel Park and the need to stop him. They ask the 5th Affiliate to stop their loan business and join the 1st Affiliate to prepare for war with Charles Choi. Eli Jang visits the 1st Affiliate's base, where they discover that someone is looking for Baek Hangyul, who wants to meet Park Jin-young. Logan Lee decides to investigate.

Lookism Chapter 444 plot predictions

The storyline or the spoilers for Lookism Chapter 443 is yet to be out, however, based on the events of the previous chapter, we can assume that the storyline will revolve around the appearance of a new character or the continuation of the current arc. It seems Lookism Chapter 444 will continue to follow the various storylines that were introduced in the previous chapter.

The latest chapter may continue to focus on the efforts of Elder, Jake Kim, and their associates to catch Choi Dongsoo, possibly with the help of evidence that they believe No Bakgoo may have. They may continue their search for Park Jin-young, whom they believe may be able to help them catch Choi Dongsoo.

Meanwhile, Choi Beongae and Jake Kim may continue to discuss Jake Kim's desire to become stronger, possibly exploring various ways in which he can achieve this goal. The threat of Daniel Park may also continue to be a prominent theme, with Eugene and Eli Jang discussing the need to stop him and preparing for war with Charles Choi.

It's also possible that Logan Lee's investigation into the person looking for Baek Hangyul and their desire to meet Park Jin-young may also play a role in Lookism Chapter 444. Overall, the chapter may continue to explore the complex web of alliances and conflicts that exist within the Lookism universe.

Lookism Chapter 444 release date

Lookism Chapter 444 will release on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Fans can expect the English translations to be available on Webtoon on the same day following the official release, English-subtitled episodes will likely be made available shortly after at lookism.me ( the official website), although the exact timing may vary based on the region.

Additional Lookism Chapter 444 spoilers will be shared as soon as they become available. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the manhwa and other South Korean manhwas that are gaining popularity globally.

Also Read: Overgeared Chapter 174: The battle for Etnal's future