Overgeared Chapter 174: The battle for Etnal's future

Overgeared is a Korean comic (manhwa) that has gained immense popularity among readers worldwide. The Korean fantasy/science fiction novel is written by Park Saenal. It follows the journey of Grid, a young man living in poverty and facing various hardships. One day, he discovers a virtual reality game called Satisfy that provides players with the opportunity to embark on thrilling quests filled with magic, mythical creatures, and treasures. Grid, determined to become the best player in the world, logs into the game and sets off on an adventure that will change his life forever.

As he progresses through the game, Grid realizes that it is not just about winning battles or acquiring riches. He meets other players with unique personalities and backstories, and together, they undertake challenging quests and face formidable enemies that test their strength, courage, and teamwork. Despite facing many obstacles and dangerous situations, Grid's strategic thinking, sharp mind, and unwavering determination help him rise to the challenge and become a legendary figure in the game. Fans of Overgeared eagerly await the release of Chapter 174 to continue following Grid's exciting journey.

Overgeared Chapter 174 release schedule

Overgeared Chapter 174 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, 13 April 2023, at 12:00 AM KST. The translated version of the manhwa will also be available on the same day. To cater to a global audience, the release will be available at different times worldwide.

Fans can access Overgeared Chapter 174 on the official website and app of Kakao Page. For English readers, Tapas is the platform to follow to read the manhwa. To cater to global audiences, the release will be available at different times worldwide. The release schedule for different time zones and regions is as follows:

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:00 AM on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 13, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 13, 2023

Philippines Time: 11:00 PM on Wednesday, April 13, 2023

Australia Time: 1:00 AM on Thursday, April 13, 2023

What happened in Overgeared Chapter 173?

In Overgeared Chapter 173, the first Prince of Etnal named Ren visits Patrian City with 5000 soldiers. He asks Earl Ashur, the great mage of Patrian City, to help him apprehend and defeat Duke Greed, who he believes will threaten the stability of Etnal after the King's death. Earl Ashur is hesitant but ends up agreeing to teleport 2,000 soldiers to Greed's territory after Ren begs for help.

Meanwhile, Greed is nervous and anxious as Irene is in labor and delivering their child. He wishes for a daughter who resembles Irene but ends up having a beautiful baby boy whom he adores and names Lord. Ren plans an ambush on Greed's territory with 5,000 soldiers at the frontlines and 3,000 at the back, while Greed spends time with his son and friends. The chapter ends with Ren's army on its way to ambush Greed.

What to expect from Overgeared Chapter 174?

The spoilers and raw scans for Overgeared Chapter 174 are yet to be out. Still, we can guess the plotline of the upcoming chapter based on the previous chapter.

Based on the events of the previous chapter, we can expect Overgeared Chapter 174 to continue the battle between Ren's army and Greed's forces. The chapter may show the details of the ambush plan and how Greed and his allies try to defend themselves. We may see some intense action scenes and battles between the two sides.

Additionally, the chapter may also explore the aftermath of Irene's childbirth and how she and Greed's child, Lord, will fit into the ongoing war. There may be some emotional moments between the characters as they come to terms with the dangerous situation they find themselves in.

