My Hero Academia Chapter 385 returning with an intense focus on All For One's last stand against heroes

Kohei Horikoshi, the author and illustrator of My Hero Academia, is making a comeback with Chapter 385 on April 17, 2023, after taking a break due to production issues. Fans are eagerly waiting for the plot of the new chapter.

In the previous chapter, heroes Tsukuyomi and Hawks watch the fight between Gigantomachia and All For One from a distance. They realize that Shinso's quirk is powering Gigantomachia's attacks, but All For One undoes the quirk with a massive blast. Gigantomachia feels betrayed by All For One. A reporter near the battlefield witnesses the fight and wants to share the story of the heroes fighting for the people. The chapter ends with people from all over the world tuning in to watch the reporter's coverage.

Currently, there are no such spoilers released for My Hero Academia Chapter 385. Spoilers for the chapter may be released between April 11 and April 13. Despite this, fans are speculating about the potential plot on social media.

My Hero Academia Chapter 385 will continue the intense battle between the heroes and All For One. Despite being surrounded and outnumbered by the heroes, All For One is a formidable opponent with immense power and a vast array of Quirks at his disposal. Fans can expect a fierce and dramatic battle as the heroes struggle to defeat him.

One character who may play a significant role in the upcoming chapter is Kirishima. Fans are expecting a power-up for the character, and My Hero Academia Chapter 385 may finally allow him to shine. As a member of the pro heroes, Kirishima's unique Quirk allows him to harden his body like a rock, making him an ideal fighter against All For One's powerful attacks. If he does receive a power-up, fans can expect to see some impressive feats from Kirishima in the battle.

Additionally, My Hero Academia Chapter 385 may provide a closer look at the long-awaited fight between Izuku and Shigaraki. The two characters have been on a collision course since the beginning of the series, and their confrontation is expected to be a crucial moment in the story. Fans can look forward to seeing more of this epic battle and how it will impact the overall plot of the series.

My Hero Academia Chapter 385 is set to release on April 17, 2023. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga.

