Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 predictions, release schedule and where to read

The latest part of the Japanese comic Jujutsu Kaisen is about Yorozu and Sukuna. They have a strong connection, which we learn about through a flashback. In the present, they have a big fight and Sukuna uses a powerful weapon to defeat Yorozu, who dies.

The next chapter, Chapter 220, might change things because the fight between Yorozu and Sukuna is over. Yuji and the others may show up after being away for a while. The story might move away from Sendai colony because Sukuna has finished his job there. It's not clear if Megumi can come back because Sukuna used a special move to defeat Yorozu, who was in Tsumiki's body.

Spoilers alert: This article may contain Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 spoilers

Chapter 219 of Jujutsu Kaisen, called Bath 4, starts with a flashback to a festival in the Heian Era, where Sukuna and Yorozu met. Yorozu falls for Sukuna, but Uraume stops her from getting close. Yorozu is slashed during the encounter, which led to her death in the past.

The story then goes back to the present, where Yorozu is fighting Sukuna. She tries to use her True Sphere technique and Domain Expansion, but Sukuna easily defeats her with Mahoraga. Yorozu is happy that Sukuna understood her and her technique before she dies.

The chapter ends with Megumi's sister, Tsumiki, possibly dying along with Yorozu. Megumi is shown to be upset and falling into an abyss, leaving readers wondering what will happen next.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 predictions

Although the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 are yet to be out, based on the previous chapters' cliffhangers, it is possible to identify a few important parts that may be developed in the upcoming installment.

Based on the previous chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 may shift the focus away from the battle between Sukuna and Yorozu. Since Yorozu has passed away, the story will likely move on to other characters, such as Megumi and his potential search for Tsumiki. It's also possible that the story may explore the aftermath of the battle and how it affects the other characters in the series. However, since Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its unpredictable plot twists, it's difficult to say for certain what will happen in the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 219 release schedule

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 is set to be released on Sunday, April 16 at 7:00 AM PST in the US, the UK, and Europe. However, in Japan, the chapter will be available on Monday, April 17, 2023. The translated version of the chapter is expected to be released a few hours after the initial release. Fans should note that release timings may differ based on their local time zone and schedule, so it is recommended to check the schedule to avoid missing the release.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (April 16, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (April 16, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (April 16, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (April 16, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (April 16, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (April 17, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (April 17, 2023)

