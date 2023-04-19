Blue Lock Chapter 215 plotline explained! Know in detail

Blue Lock is a popular manga series, and its fans are eagerly waiting for the latest chapter, 215. In this chapter, readers get to see how Barou, one of the team's strikers, has improved under the guidance of Ubers Master Striker Marc Snuffy. While Barou was already skilled at scoring goals, Snuffy's guidance helped him skyrocket to a valuation of 100 million.

In the previous chapter, Snuffy introduced his football ideology to his new team members, Blue Lock and U-20 players, and asked them to adapt to it. The match reflected this ideology as Ubers played like a single organism.

Blue Lock Chapter 215 of the series is titled "Successor," and it starts with Ubers' possession of the ball thanks to Niko's steal. Gagamaru is bracing for a possible shot to the goal, but he is surprised when Niko passes the ball to Sendo, and then the ball goes to Barou. Yukimiya and another BM player are heading towards Barou to cut off his course, but Barou passes the ball to Niko opposite to what Yukimiya and Gagamaru expected. Gagamaru is amazed at how their passes are linked without any stops and wonders who has the ball right now. In front of Gagamaru, Birkenstock is marking on Barou, Kurona's on Niko, and Ali with Sendo. Then a sudden shot is incoming, and it is too late for Gagamaru to notice it; the shot is from Barou.

The chapter then moves to a flashback to the start of the Neo-Egoist League in Italy. Marc Snuffy, Ubers' Master Striker, explains his philosophy to his team. Barou disagrees with Snuffy's view that soccer is work and that he should only use his talent for soccer. Barou sees soccer as a way to become a king and wants to win the world his way. Snuffy invites Barou to work with him as his successor, but Barou rejects the offer.

Snuffy shares his story of how he and his best friend thought they could be the kings of soccer, but they screwed up. They fell from poor performance due to a lack of training, injuries caused by overdoing it, and scandals that cost their place as a regular. Snuffy's best friend killed himself, and Snuffy realized that soccer was not everything. He tells Barou that he is a person before he is a soccer player, and whether he has talent or not, that's the only thing he has to hold on to. Snuffy invites Barou to come "work" with him as the "King of Ubers" and be his successor.

Chapter 215 ends with the title of the next chapter, "Stealth Killer." The chapter reveals how Barou improved as a striker with the help of Snuffy and his ideology.

Blue Lock Chapter 215 is set to be published in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. The manga series is typically released on a Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the reader's time zone. Fans can purchase the original manga from Book Walker or Kobo's official websites. For English and French readers, the manga is available on Kodansha and Pika, respectively.

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday (April 18, 2023)

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday (April 18, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am, Tuesday (April 18, 2023)

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, (April 18, 2023)

Philippines Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday (April 18, 2023)

Korean Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday (April 19, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday (April 19, 2023)

