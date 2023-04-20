ZEE5 sets May 12 premiere of 'Taj' season 2

''Taj - Reign of Revenge'', the follow-up season of ZEE5’s original series “Taj - Divided by Blood”, will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 12.

Directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Contiloe Digital, ''Taj'' chapter two begins 15 years after the end of the first season. The new installment charts Salim (Aashim Gulati)’s journey from being the exiled enemy of the Mughal Empire to seeking blood and revenge in an attempt to become the next emperor.

''Now the battle for the throne will continue but this time, it will be fiercer, grittier and darker as the cracks within the family will deepen with the blows of revenge. ‘Taj – Reign of Revenge’ premieres on 12th May 2023 with new episodes dropping every Friday,'' the makers said in a press release.

The eight-part show will continue to star Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar, Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chisti, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Queen Ruqaiya Begum as Padma Damodaran, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the streamer is looking forward to canvassing a fresh chapter of ''Taj'' in season two.

''This season captures the new conflicts that arise within the Mughal empire, with each character evolving to showcase a much more exciting plot. ‘Taj – Reign of Revenge’ reaffirms our commitment of presenting engaging and gripping content on ZEE5 and we are looking forward to another successful season,'' Kalra said in a statement.

“The viewers’ response to Taj season 1 has been heartening to say the least, encouraging us to unveil the second season of this succession drama in such a short span. A talented team has come together to transport the viewers back to the Mughal era, as we delve deeper into the complex dynamics between Emperor Akbar and his sons – Salim and Daniyal. In the second season, we hope to take audiences on an immersive journey through history and continue to win their hearts,” added Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5.

Producer Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Digital said it took the banner five long years to put together this series.

''However, the response has made each moment of this journey worth it. Would like to thank the audiences and ZEE5 and we look forward to bringing the next chapter of Taj - Reign of Revenge,'' Singh said.

The series also features Pankaj Saraswat as Abul Fazl, Aayam Mehta as Badayuni, Digambar Prasad as Man Singh, Shivani Tanksale as Bakht un Nisa, as well as Sauraseni Maitra as Meherunnisa/ Noor Jahaan, Jiansh Agarwal as Prince Khusrav and Mitansh Lulla as Prince Khurram.

