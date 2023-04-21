Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Release date and what to expect

Netflix has decided to renew the romantic drama series, Sweet Magnolias, for a third season in May 2022, after two successful seasons. Fans of the show will be delighted to know that the three South Carolina girls will be back on the screen soon. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 has already finished filming and will be arriving in 2023, but the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Although the release date is not yet known, the fact that the filming has already wrapped up in October means that it won't be too long before we can watch it. According to What's on Netflix, a press release announcing new cast member Jermain Rivers stated that Sweet Magnolias season 3 will be coming in the spring of 2023.

However, Sweet Magnolias' spring release date was not included in the list of new shows that were announced in March 2023. This means that the earliest possible release date for Sweet Magnolias season 3 could be in May or June, but this is just a guess.

Sweet Magnolias is a television series based on the popular book series by Sherryl Woods. The show follows the lives of three best friends from Serenity, South Carolina - Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen - who have been friends since childhood. Despite their different professions, they team up to fulfill their lifelong dream of opening a spa in their hometown. Maddie is a full-time divorcée, Dana Sue is a chef, and Helen is a lawyer.

In the second season's conclusion, Maddie's love interest, Cal Maddox, faced multiple challenges. He lost his job and got arrested after engaging in a physical altercation at a restaurant. Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias promises to bring more excitement and answer several questions that arose at the end of the previous season. The audience will get to witness Maddie's reaction and response to Cal's secrets.

Fans ARE eagerly waiting for the release date of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 and any updates on the plot. Although the exact release date has not yet been announced, viewers can look forward to some hints dropped by JoAnna Garcia, who plays Maddie in the series. In a recent interview with Parade, Garcia teased some exciting updates on the upcoming season, which has kept fans excited and engaged. She also confirmed that Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is coming soon, adding to the anticipation of fans worldwide.

“Yeah, absolutely. I think it’ll be here before you know it. I don’t have a date to give you today, but I will soon, and I’m just so excited for Season 3. I think it shows a whole new feel and looks. I mean, it’s the same sweet, beautiful Serenity with the same friendly faces and familiar faces, but it’s just digging a little bit deeper this year. It was really a fun season and it’s setting up—I’m just gonna manifest Season 4 because the story has to continue!”

From what we know so far, it looks like we'll be needing a pitcher of margaritas to keep up with the drama in Season 3. An arrest, a proposal, and a mystery villain are all set to bring more excitement for our beloved trio of Sweet Magnolias.

Season 3 will continue to follow the personal lives of our favorite characters as they navigate their way through Serenity. The unresolved mayoral storyline from the previous season leaves room for further exploration of the town's future. Meanwhile, Helen will have to decide between Erik and Ryan while Maddie copes with the aftermath of Cal's arrest. Their relationship has overcome many obstacles, but this could be the most challenging one yet.

The show's central characters, including JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliot as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, are confirmed to come back for the third season. Additionally, we will see the return of their children, Tyler (played by Carson Rowland), Kyle (played by Logan Allen), and Annie (played by Anneliese Judge).

As of now, no official release date has been announced. We will keep informing you of the updates as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

