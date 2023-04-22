Left Menu

'National Treasure' season 2 cancelled

22-04-2023
Hollywood actors Lisette Olivera and Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer 'National Treasure: Edge of History' has been cancelled after the first season. According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, based on the 'National Treasure' film franchise, Disney's TV adaptation followed treasure hunter Jess Venezuela. After a stranger gives her a tip about a centuries-old treasure possibly connected to her father, she and her friends set out on the hunt.

Apart from Lisette Olivera and Catherine Zeta-Jones, the show also starred Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith in pivotal roles. As per Variety, in the season one finale which aired in February, makers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley ended the first season unveiling a 'National Treasure' twist. FBI Agent Hendricks (Armando Riesco) -- who appeared in both 'National Treasure' films and recurred on the series as wll-- revealed himself to be the Cras Est Nostrum's Salazar, a generational title for wizard behind the curtain and had been secretly sabotaging Billie's (Zeta-Jones) Treasure Destoyer hunts.

The news comes on the heels of several cancellations at Disney+ including 'Big Shot' and 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.' The former dramedy hailed from David E. Kelley, and starred John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

