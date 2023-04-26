One Piece anime teased to feature unforgettable moments with Luffy's Gear 5

One Piece fans are eagerly anticipating the conclusion of the Wano Arc in the anime. While some battles are still ongoing, viewers are closely following the fights between Sanji and Zoro. In episode 1060, fans are teased with the promise of an unforgettable moment with Luffy's Gear 5.

A recent tweet by a reliable Twitter user, WeeklyLeaks has revealed that very soon the anime will feature Gear 5, which is expected to be an unforgettable moment that will leave a lasting impact on the anime world.

Fans have been waiting for Luffy's Gears upgrade for a long time, and in the Wano Country arc, mangaka Oda has finally delivered Luffy's peak form - Gear 5. This technique is now Luffy's most powerful, and it is sure to make headlines once the anime adapts this arc. However, it seems fans will have to wait for few more chapters to witness Luffy's Gear 5 in action.

In episode 1059, Zoro battles King, Kaido's right-hand man. The two men have been engaged in a bitter duel, and King has been overwhelming Zoro easily. Zoro's problems were further aggravated after Enma suddenly started draining Haki from his body. He had to deal with two problems: controlling Enma and figuring out the secret behind King's resilience.

As the episode progresses, it is revealed that King belongs to the extinct Lunarian tribe. Queen claims that Zoro doesn't stand a chance against King, but Zoro continues his duel with the hope of finding a way to defeat him.

In episode 1060, titled "Secrets of Enma! The Cursed Sword Entrusted to Zoro," viewers can expect to learn more about Zoro and Enma's past. The episode may also focus on Zoro's battle with King and his attempts to unlock the full potential of Enma.

We will keep you updated with more spoilers on One Piece 1060 as soon as it comes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more anime series.

