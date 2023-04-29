Tom Cruise set to attend King Charles III's coronation concert

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is likely to attend King Charles III's coronation concert. According to Variety, the stars whose presence are to be confirmed at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the day after the historic ceremony, are 'Top Gun' actor Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger and tubby little cubby Winnie the Pooh.

It will not be the trio's first brush with royalty, as all three having attended previous royal events. Cruise was a guest at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, Pooh was invited to a children's garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II's 80th anniversary in 2006 and Scherzinger took part in a pageant in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last year.

They will join the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were announced as guests at the event earlier this month. "Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville will host the proceedings, which are being produced by BBC Studios.

Buckingham Palace announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree. Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, a nationwide series of street parties and a national volunteering campaign, branded "The Big Help Out." "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023," read the recent release by the palace.

"The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release. Across the coronation weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion. The King's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation concert will follow on the evening of Sunday, May 7. (ANI)

