Left Menu

Tom Cruise set to attend King Charles III's coronation concert

The latest stars to be confirmed for the Coronation Concert, which will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the historic ceremony, are 'Top Gun' actor Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger and tubby little cubby Winnie the Pooh.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 05:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 05:59 IST
Tom Cruise set to attend King Charles III's coronation concert
Actor Tom Cruise (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is likely to attend King Charles III's coronation concert. According to Variety, the stars whose presence are to be confirmed at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the day after the historic ceremony, are 'Top Gun' actor Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger and tubby little cubby Winnie the Pooh.

It will not be the trio's first brush with royalty, as all three having attended previous royal events. Cruise was a guest at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, Pooh was invited to a children's garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II's 80th anniversary in 2006 and Scherzinger took part in a pageant in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last year.

They will join the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were announced as guests at the event earlier this month. "Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville will host the proceedings, which are being produced by BBC Studios.

Buckingham Palace announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree. Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, a nationwide series of street parties and a national volunteering campaign, branded "The Big Help Out." "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023," read the recent release by the palace.

"The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release. Across the coronation weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion. The King's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation concert will follow on the evening of Sunday, May 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023