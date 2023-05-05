DC's 'The Flash' movie to release in India on June 15

Warner Bros. India on Friday announced ''The Flash'' movie will hit the India theatres on June 15, a day prior to its release in the US.

The DC movie, directed by Andy Muschietti, features Ezra Miller reprising the role of Barry Allen aka The Flash.

The studio shared the India premiere date on its official Twitter page.

''Some exciting news for DC fans! The Flash is coming to India a day early! #TheFlashMovie now releasing in Cinemas across India on 15th June. In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Also in IMAX,'' the post read.

Worlds collide when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to.

Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe? the official plotline reads.

The film also features Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton.

"The Flash" is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC.

Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins are the executive producers.

