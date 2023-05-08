Alia Bhatt meets mother of a paparazzo, wins heart of netizens

A little kind gesture from a celeb wins the heart of the netizens. Alia Bhatt met the mother of a paparazzo at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. The videos of the meet went viral already. In the video, Alia is seen shaking hands with the lady and saying, "Bada acha laga aapse milke" (Nice to meet you). Pointing at the photographer, Alia said to the lady, "Aap ka beta mujhe bohat pareshan karta hain. (Your son keeps irritating me). But then the 'Gangubai' actor said with a broad smile, "Nehi woh accha kam bhi karta hai." (He is good at his job)

Alia was seen at the event at her casual best. She wore a white tee and blue denim and kept her tresses loose. Alia made her grand debut at the Met Gala 2023 last week only. For her debut, Alia opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.

"Met Gala -- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty...I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met," she shared the details of the dress. "A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED," Alia added.

On the work front, she will rekindle her on-screen romance with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.' (ANI)

