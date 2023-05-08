Left Menu

King Charles, Queen Camilla and others arrive at Coronation Concert

The concert, hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, was meant to "celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests," and those who were watching live.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and others arrive at Coronation Concert
King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Just one day after King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were officially crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, they stepped out with the royal family for the Coronation Concert on Sunday, reported People. Blue is the colour of the day. King Charles was seen in a blue suit while Queen Camilla wore a blue dress. Kate Middleton sported a red pantsuit while, Prince William looked elegant in a violet suit.

The cameras caught King Charles and Queen Camilla smiling throughout the event, especially when Miss Piggy and Kermit made a surprise appearance saying they were looking for their seats in the royal box.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, were spotted clapping along to acts and waving Union Jack flags. The Wales kids joined the rest of the crowd in standing up and dancing along -- and waving their flags -- to Lionel Richie perform "All Night Long."

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry -- two American Idol judges who both have close connections to King Charles -- headlined the show, which featured an eclectic lineup of performers such as Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls and more also made appearances in pre-recorded sketches, including some segments featuring the famous faces sharing little-known facts about King Charles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

