Why the Finnish series Bordertown is leaving Netflix in May 2023

OTT platforms have contributed to the growing interest in international content among global audiences. They have acquired the rights to a number of foreign language series that have gained millions of fans around the world. Bordertown, a Finnish crime drama created by Miikko Oikkonen and starring Ville Virtanen as detective inspector Kari Sorjonen, is one such show that has gained immense popularity since its premiere in 2018.

Netflix took the opportunity to acquire the rights to Bordertown, which includes three seasons and a movie. However, the bad news is that Bordertown Season 4 will leave Netflix in May 2023, exactly three years after the final season aired. Although fans have been waiting for the next installment, it will not be available on Netflix anymore.

On the other hand, Bordertown: Mural Murders, the movie that followed the third and final season, will still be available on Netflix until 2028. This is because Netflix has international streaming rights for a fixed period of time, after which the show has to leave the platform.

Netflix Originals, in this case, refer to Netflix exclusives, meaning that Netflix has the exclusive right to stream the show for a limited period. While Netflix has renewed the rights to some shows in the past, such as Arrested Development and Lilyhammer, it is unlikely that the same will be done for Bordertown.

Therefore, viewers have until May 10th, 2023, to enjoy Bordertown Season 1 to 3 on Netflix before it disappears. Although it is unfortunate that Bordertown Season 4 will not be available on Netflix, there are plenty of other international shows that are sure to capture the hearts of viewers.

Bordertown follows the story of Kari Sorjonen, an immensely skilled and successful detective at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland. Plagued with his disturbing personal life, Sorjonen moves his family to a small town in the hopes of living a peaceful life. But things did not turn out as he expected. Sorjonen would eventually get involved in the investigation of a serial crime. Based on British writer Daniel Tammet, Sorjonen's character is more like the average Joe who can rise to the challenge in difficult times.

Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for updates on more Netflix Finish series.

