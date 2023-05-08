Outer Banks Season 4: Everything we know so far

Netflix has given greenlit to the fourth season of the highly praised thriller series, Outer Banks, even before the release of season 3. The creators of "Outer Banks" have confirmed that they will be returning for season 4 and are excited to take the Pogues on another treasure hunt. In a statement released to the media on February 18, co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke expressed their appreciation for the fans and their enthusiasm for the upcoming season.

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular," series co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement to Variety. "The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

Based on Production Weekly's production schedule, it has been confirmed that Outer Banks Season 4 will begin filming on May 30th, 2023 and is expected to continue throughout most of the year, wrapping up on December 15, 2023. Bailey, who plays one of the lead roles in the show, revealed in an interview with PEOPLE during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2023, that she and the rest of the cast will be returning to Charleston during the summer to start filming for the fourth season.

At present, the release date for the fourth season of Outer Banks is yet to be announced since its confirmation in February 2023. However, it's likely to follow the pattern of the latest season, which premiered in February 2023. Despite the previous seasons having launched in different months of the year's first half, the release date for the next installment is still uncertain. Nonetheless, the early renewal of the series for a fourth season, even before the third one premiered, indicates that the show is doing well and can be expected to continue its success.

At the end of Outer Banks Season 3, John B, Sarah, Pope, and Cleo had traveled to Mexico in search of the lost city of gold, El Dorado, and to save John B's father from the clutches of Carlos Singh and his men. JJ and Kiara joined them in their quest, and the season ended with the Pogues discovering the gold mine and the deaths of Ward and Big John.

While there is no official plot for Outer Banks Season 4, the season 3 finale hinted at a major time jump, where the Pogues are honored for their discovery of El Dorado and are allowed to embark on a new adventure in search of famed pirate Blackbeard's hidden treasure. Creator Jonas Pate had previously stated that the show could last for four or five seasons, but now he and co-creator Josh Pate have hinted that it could continue for a longer period, possibly up to 17 seasons.

Actress Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah in the show, revealed that the new treasure hunt feels like a "fresh start" for the show and that the upcoming season could potentially expand beyond the Bahamas and El Dorado. Cline also expressed her hopes for the Pogues to get a "solid win" in the new season and for the relationships between the characters to mature over the 18-month time jump.

Cline said to PEOPLE, “With the [season 3] finale we've had our treasure hunt fun, which was kind of just to help John B and also to help Pope's family, and this kind of feels like a job opportunity."

"I hope they embrace this new challenge with more wisdom and I am excited to see where the relationships go and how they've matured over these 18 months."

Jonathan Daviss said, "There's no way they're not treasure hunting, so how does that play into all of this? How is his relationship with JJ and Kiara now? Is that different? Is his relationship with John B different? They're all still friends, but it has been a year. So I'm interested to see what all those interpersonal dynamics are."

Josh Pate also hinted that the new season will feature several flashbacks to fill in the gaps during the time jump. He explained that the first three seasons can be seen as a trilogy, and the upcoming season will start a new trilogy with new villains, a new treasure hunt, and a new life situation. Overall, it seems that Outer Banks Season 4 has the potential to take the show in exciting new directions while building on the success of its previous seasons.

