Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 20 release date, time and what to expect

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:54 IST
Image Credit: Chicago P.D. / NBC
  • Country:
  • United States

Chicago P.D. fans are eagerly anticipating the twentieth episode of Season 10, which promises to be an action-packed installment in the popular police procedural series. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 20, titled "Fight," will see Upton unwittingly drawn into a deadly betrayal and fighting for her life, while Voight and the team scramble to find her before it's too late.

But Upton's situation is just one of the challenges facing the Intelligence Unit, as they juggle multiple cases, each with its own unique difficulties. Atwater, in particular, is facing a personal crisis when a shooting at a building he owns in Burnside leaves a child dead. This forces him to confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as they work together to solve the brutal case.

In episode 19, titled "Burning Bridges," the team dealt with the aftermath of the tragic shooting at Atwater's building. Atwater was devastated by the loss of the child and forced to confront his strained relationship with his father, Lew. The team worked tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further violence in the community. Meanwhile, Burgess and Ruzek found themselves trapped on a subway train with an injured individual after a shooting. As they worked to save the victim's life, they uncovered a dark family drama, triggering painful memories for Burgess.

State's Attorney Nina Chapman seeks Intelligence's help in investigating a drug runner connected to a past case, but Voight discovers a secret from Chapman's past that puts the investigation at risk and threatens her career. And Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped on a subway train with an injured individual after a shooting, leading them to uncover a dark family drama.

One of the key storylines of Chicago P.D. Season 10 has been the team's investigation into the Beck family and their destructive worldview. In Episode 18, Ruzek began infiltrating the Becks and gaining their trust, but the team will continue to face significant hurdles as they delve deeper into the family's actions and objectives.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 20 is set to air on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10 p.m. (ET) on NBC. Fans can follow NBC to watch the show. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the popular series.

