Succession Season 4 Episode 8: A chaotic election night for the Roys

Succession Season 4 has been captivating audiences with its portrayal of the cutthroat world of the super-rich, where one man holds all the power and his children fight to claim their place at the top. The fourth and final season of the popular family drama series begins airing on March 26, 2023, with an explosive start.

The show follows the Roy family, led by patriarch Logan Roy, as they navigate their way through the media and business landscape. Succession Season 4 Episode 8 promises to be explosive, with a chaotic election night and the Roy siblings grappling with the consequences of the results.

Succession Season 4 Episode 8 is titled "America Decides," and the trailer provides a sneak peek into the next chapter of the HBO drama. In the episode, Tom attempts to manage an increasingly chaotic newsroom, while the Roy siblings spar over the implications of the election results for themselves, their company, and the country.

The Roys return to Los Angeles for Waystar's Investor Day, where they plan to launch "Living+," a luxury assisted living community that Logan proposed before his death. Matsson dislikes the idea and tries unsuccessfully to convince Shiv to call it off, while Roman impulsively fires the head of Waystar's film studio and later fires Gerri as well.

In Succession Season 4 Episode 7, the night before the presidential election, the Roys host their traditional party for major political insiders. Kendall and Roman hope to build an antitrust case against the GoJo acquisition, but Shiv invites Matsson to the party to thwart her brothers. However, the siblings learn that Matsson has grossly inflated GoJo's subscriber numbers in India, which would be fatal to the company. Roman learns that Connor's polling numbers are drawing support away from Mencken, but Connor refuses to drop out of the race. Tom is incensed by rumors of his firing circulating at the party, leading to a heated argument with Shiv about their marriage. Kendall proposes to Frank that Waystar buy GoJo with him as the sole CEO.

Succession Season 4 Episode 8 (overall episode 37) is set to air on May 14, 2023, at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. With the trailer already generating excitement, viewers are sure to be on the edge of their seats for this explosive installment of the hit family drama.

