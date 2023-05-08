Vidya Balan's 'Neeyat' to release in theatres on July 7

Left Menu

Actor Vidya Balan-starrer Neeyat will have a theatrical release on July 7.The film, described as an intriguing whodunnit, features Balan in the lead, and reunites the actor with her Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon. Kausar Munir has penned the dialogues.Neeyat marks Vidya Balans return to theatres after her successful stint on digital with Sherni, Jalsa and Shakuntala Devi.

Actor Vidya Balan Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vidya Balan-starrer ''Neeyat'' will have a theatrical release on July 7.

The film, described as an intriguing whodunnit, features Balan in the lead, and reunites the actor with her ''Shakuntala Devi'' director Anu Menon. ''Neeyat'' also features Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. The film, produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Prime Video, narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

Menon has co-written the script with Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani. Kausar Munir has penned the dialogues.

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful stint on digital with ''Sherni'', ''Jalsa'' and ''Shakuntala Devi''.

