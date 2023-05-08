Left Menu

Nearly 72 antiquities in process of being repatriated from various countries: Govt

It shared a poster with data on the antiquities that have been repatriated, according to which 13 were retrieved between 1974 and 2014.Over centuries, innumerable priceless artefacts, some with deep cultural and religious significance, had been stolen and smuggled abroad. The government adopted a proactive approach for bringing back Indian artefacts and cultural heritage.

Nearly 240 antiquities have been brought back to India from various countries in the last nine years and 72 more of such artefacts are in the process of being repatriated, the government said on Monday.

The government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to bringing back our antiquities and artefacts from across the world, it said.

As on April 24, 251 invaluable antiquities of Indian origin have been retrieved back from different countries, of which 238 have been brought back since 2014, according to data shared by the Press Information Bureau in a statement titled 'Rejuvenating India's Cultural and Spiritual Heritage'.

Further, nearly 72 antiquities are in the process of being repatriated from various countries, it said.

The PIB also tweeted about this and the post was retweeted by Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy. It shared a poster with data on the antiquities that have been repatriated, according to which 13 were retrieved between 1974 and 2014.

''Over centuries, innumerable priceless artefacts, some with deep cultural and religious significance, had been stolen and smuggled abroad. The government adopted a proactive approach for 'bringing back Indian artefacts and cultural heritage'. On numerous foreign visits, Prime Minister discussed the matter with global leaders and multilateral institutions,'' the statement said.

