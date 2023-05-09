Diversity is America's strength: President Biden

Left Menu

Americas strength is its diversity, President Joe Biden has said, as he hosted one of the largest gatherings of Asian Americans at the White House attended by several prominent Indian-Americans.The gathering on Monday was organised for the screening of the American Born Chinese movie as part of a celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander AANHPI Heritage Month.You embody the truth that our diversity is our strength as a nation.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 10:59 IST
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
America’s strength is its diversity, President Joe Biden has said, as he hosted one of the largest gatherings of Asian Americans at the White House attended by several prominent Indian-Americans.

The gathering on Monday was organised for the screening of the “American Born Chinese” movie as part of a celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

“You embody the truth that our diversity is our strength as a nation. That's not hyperbole. That's a fact. That's why we rebuild our economy, invest in America,” Biden told a packed gathering of the AANHPI community from various parts of the country including several Indian-Americans in the East Room of the White House. Biden said the AANHPI represents diverse community culture that is reflected in every part of American life, including in the government.

“I'm determined to remind everyone and we're doing it again tonight that our strength lies in our diversity,” he said. Biden has appointed a record number of more than 150 Indian-Americans in his administration.

This is for the first time in America’s history that a US administration is as diverse as this led by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage.

“We see the community in all of you here tonight, leaders of business technology, philanthropy, media and so much more. And most of all, we see the possibilities of the community and all the young people here, all of you, what an attractive group of kids you represent. The most gifted and tolerant generation in American history,” he said before the special screening of the movie. “Just remember when one of you becomes President of the United States and your staff tells you Joe Biden's out in the waiting room to see you promise me, you will not say Joe who. All right, You promised me to remember,” he said amidst laughter in the room.

Along with Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su; Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, lawmakers Al Green and Judy Chu, the event was attended by the cast, producers, and partners of “American Born Chinese”.

Community leaders and builders, elected officials, and activists who are working to combat hate-fuelled violence.

Biden was introduced on the occasion by Vietnamese American actor Ke Huy Quan, also known as Jonathan Ke Quan. Quan is one of two actors of Asian descent to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Academy Award. Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.

