Leslie Manville opens up about her character in 'Citadel'

Oscar nominee Leslie Manville recently got candid about her character in The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'. She said, "I was very interested in Citadel because the project sounded very exciting. It's a big epic thriller with so many elements to it. It was something new to me. And the character of Dahlia was just too good to resist. She's the UK Ambassador to the United States, with this really dark side and facade of someone reliable and honorable. But she's far from honorable, she's self-serving, she's manipulative, she's really quite the bad person."

"Every part I play is different, and that's the kind of actress I am and will continue to be. I'm not an actress who only has one type of performance in her. I like to play different ends of the social scale, and I like to play characters that are really not like me and are very different from each other," Leslie added. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra are the lead actors in Citadel.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel's first three episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode four premiering this Friday, May 12. The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26. (ANI)

