Who makes Priyanka Chopra's mornings perfect? Find out

The frame shows Malti from the back side. The little girl has worn a floral printed dress. She has also worn small earrings. No doubt, this frame can make anyone's morning better!

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 06:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 06:37 IST
Priyanak Chopra with Malti. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Chopra is balancing her professional and personal fronts with equal ease. The Desi girl's bundle of joy is her daughter Malti Marie, who keeps on popping up on her social media posts. Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to post a sweet frame of Malti. She captioned the frame, "Perfect mornings." The frame shows Malti from the back side. The little girl has worn a floral printed dress. She has also worn small earrings. No doubt, this frame can make anyone's morning better!

A few days back, the Desi girl posted a clip of her baby girl giggling while she took her for a walk in Central Park in New York City. Prior to this video, Priyanka shared pictures from her shopping date with her daughter.

In one of the images, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti in her arms with a toy while shopping for her munchkin. Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read. Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

