Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222: What to expect

The last chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended with a very exciting part, and fans are curious about what will happen next. The next chapter, Chapter 222, will be released on May 15, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha's Shonen Jump issue 24, after a two-week break.

Fans are excited about the new chapter because the story has been very exciting and unpredictable. They hope Chapter 222 will reveal more about the possible fight between Sukuna and Gojo, which they are eagerly waiting to see.

In Chapter 222, Satoru Gojo might meet up with his students and allies, like Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu. However, it might not focus much on Sukuna and Kenjaku, but there could be some parts where we see Megumi Fushiguro's reaction to his teacher's unsealing.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222

Gojo meets with his friends and makes a plan to defeat Sukuna and save Megumi

In the previous chapter, Sukuna successfully possessed Megumi's body, and Gojo was unsealed after three years.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 might show Gojo and his allies, including Yuji and Yuta, reuniting and discussing their next moves.

They might come up with a strategy to exorcise Sukuna and save Megumi, who is now in danger.

High expectations for the chapter due to its follow-up to a big event

Gojo's unsealing was a highly anticipated event in the manga, and it finally happened after a break.

Readers' expectations are high for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222, as they want to see what happens next after the cliffhanger in the previous chapter.

The author, Akutami, might have something big in mind for his readers, as a simple reunion might not be enough to satisfy the fans.

Gojo's reaction to Megumi's possession might not be real

In the previous chapter, Gojo seemed to have a lukewarm reaction to Megumi being possessed by Sukuna.

However, it might be a front, and in the next chapter, readers might see Gojo's true emotions.

He might be very upset to see another one of his loved ones possessed by a curse, and he might take it as a personal failure.

Gojo finding out about his lost allies and the situation in the Jujutsu Society and the world

In addition to Megumi's possession, Gojo might also find out about the current state of affairs in the Jujutsu Society and the world.

He might learn about the deaths of his former colleagues, Nanami and Yaga, and the worsening curse situation.

This knowledge, combined with Megumi's possession, might push Gojo to his breaking point and make him more unhinged.

The focus of the chapter might also be on Megumi

Depending on how Gojo's presence affects Megumi's situation, the chapter might also focus on him.

Megumi's mentor, Gojo, being back might change his perspective on the situation, and he might find a new resolve.

Additionally, Tengen and Kenjaku's discovery of Sukuna's old body might be important in Megumi's and Gojo's plan to defeat him.

Chapter 222 might focus on strategy and setting up for the final battle

While there might not be a lot of action in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222, it might focus on strategy and setting up for the final battle.

Gojo and his allies might come up with a plan to exorcise Sukuna and save Megumi, and they might need to gather more information before they can act.

The chapter might also set up the final arc of the manga, as the story approaches its conclusion.

