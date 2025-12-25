Left Menu

Mob booked for vandalising Christmas decorations in mall in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 19:01 IST
Unidentified persons were booked for vandalising Christmas decorations at a mall in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Magneto Mall on Wednesday during a day-long 'Chhattisgarh bandh' (shutdown) called by Hindu organisations to protest alleged religious conversions. CCTV footage from the mall showed a group entering the premises with sticks and vandalising property.

''Based on the complaint of mall staff, a case has been registered against 30-40 unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful assembly with a common unlawful objective, rioting and mischief,'' Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told PTI.

Some of the accused have been identified and strict action will be taken against them, he said, adding statements of eyewitnesses and suspects are being recorded.

The mall's management said the mob of 40-50 persons was aggressive and violent, running through the mall with rods and hockey sticks, adding that the incident took place despite the mall being officially closed in support of the bandh.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing agitators raising slogans and damaging Christmas decorations both inside and outside the mall, including a Christmas tree.

The day-long bandh, which was called following a recent clash over the burial of a person from a Christian family in Kanker district, received mixed response across Chhattisgarh. While normal life was disrupted in several cities, only partial impact was seen in others.

