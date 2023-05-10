'Fantasy Island' not returning for season 3

'Fantasy Island' won't be coming back for a third season on Fox. According to Variety, a US-based media house, a Fox statement said, "We were very pleased with Fantasy Island's fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers. Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on 'Accused,' 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit,' 'Doc' and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We'd also like to thank Fantasy Island's cast, led by Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series."

The reimagining of the famous series first aired on Fox throughout the summer, with the second season showing as part of the network's midseason schedule. Roselyn Sanchez played Elena Roarke, a descendent of the original Mr Roarke who administers the titular island, which can bring guests' fantasies (and fears) to reality. Sanchez co-stars with Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez. Season 2's guest stars include Cheryl Hines, Rachael Harris, Brett Butler, Teri Hatcher, and James Denton.

As per Variety, the new series was created by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, who also serve as executive producers and showrunners. Anne Clements is also an executive producer. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment collaborate on the production. Fox did not order any pilots this year, instead going directly to series with a variety of projects. There are live-action series like 'Doc' and 'Rescue: Hi-Surf,' as well as animation shows like 'Krapopolis', 'Grimsburg,' and 'Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros'. 'Grimsburg' has already been renewed for Season 2, while "Krapopolis" has already been renewed for Season 3. (ANI)

