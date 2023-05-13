Man's decomposed body found inside flat

The body of a 50-year-old man was found inside a flat in Kopri area of Thane city on Saturday evening, a civic official said.

The deceased was identified as Ravindra More who lived alone, he said.

Neighbours alerted police after noticing foul smell coming from inside the flat. Police broke the door open and entered the house to find the body which was in a highly decomposed state, he said.

The body was sent for autopsy and further probe is on, a police official said. KRK KRK

